Army personnel during a search operation after terrorists attack bus carrying pilgrims



An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out in the Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday night, police sources informed India Today.





Initially, there were reports that two terrorists were hiding in the area.





This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In the meeting, Shah directed the top officials to deliver a "strong response" to emerging terrorism in the Jammu region.





Meanwhile, in the wake of the recent terror attack in the Jammu region, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan will visit Jammu today to take stock of the security situation.





He's expected to hold a meeting at White Knight Corps headquarters in Nagrota, where he will be briefed about the current security situation in the region.





In the past two weeks, terrorists attacked four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 9 persons, including a CRPF jawan.





On June 12, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Kathua district, and they recovered a massive quantity of army and ammunition from them.





