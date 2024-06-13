



Kathua: A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday evening, making it the second terror-related incident in Doda district in the last 24 hours and fourth in three days in Jammu and Kashmir.





A policeman was injured on Wednesday in a fresh encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, making it the fourth attack in the Valley in the last three days, officials said.





According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists opened fire on a search team deployed in a village in the Gandoh area at 7.41 pm, to which security forces retaliated. The fire was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa.





A fierce exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon, officials said.





The injured cop was identified as Constable Fareed Ahmed, who was posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Gandoh.





The fresh encounter broke out hours after six officials, including 5 Jawans, were injured when militants attacked a checkpost in the region.





Five troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road late on Tuesday night.





Following the attack, traffic movement on the highway was suspended as an operation is underway to track down the terrorists.





The recent encounter took place in Gandoh Bhalessa town in Doda district. Additional troops have been rushed to the encounter site.





Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are suspected to be roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh areas. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information about the terrorists.





Soon after terrorists opened fire at the checkpost in the Chattergalla area late on Tuesday night, a fierce gun fight took place which continued for several hours, officials said.





Officials also said that the five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and an SPO, injured in the gunfight, were taken to a nearby hospital. Additional security personnel were rushed to the area to intensify the operation against the terrorists, they said.





According to the officials, traffic movement has been completely suspended on the busy Bhadarwah-Pathankot interstate highway in view of the ongoing search and cordon operation in Chattergalla, Guldandi, Sarthal, Shankh Pader and Kailash mountain range.





Without naming Pakistan, ADGP Anand Jain told news agency PTI that the 'hostile' neighbour is always making attempts to disturb peace in the Jammu region.





Meanwhile, authorities also launched a search and cordon operation in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district following suspicious movement of two persons.





Security forces have been put on high alert following intelligence reports about possible attempts by terrorists to carry out an attack, especially in Poonch and Rajouri districts.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







