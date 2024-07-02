



As per the officials, the gunfight erupted near the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district.

Army Operation in Jammu





The exchange of firings is underway, and further details are awaited. (File Photo)





Two terrorists have been gunned down as an encounter broke out near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.





As per the officials, the gunfight erupted near the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district.





The exchange of firings is underway, and further details are awaited.





Earlier in the day, one army jawan was injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am.





This came after four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed while fighting against terrorists in the Doda district. Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D. Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay laid down their lives in the line of duty.





Soon after this, security forces unleashed a massive crackdown against the terror network in the region.





Responsibility for the July 16 attack was claimed by the "Kashmir Tigers," a shadow group of Pakistan-backed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).





Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following a recent surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region over the past few weeks.





On July 14, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, killing three terrorists.





On July 6, six terrorists were gunned down by security forces in twin gunfights in Kulgam district, with two soldiers also losing their lives during the encounters.





Most recently, on June 26 in Doda, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The confrontation occurred after the Army cordoned off a hideout containing four terrorists, leading to the deaths of three.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







