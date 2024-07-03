



Balochistan: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch lamented the worsening situation in Balochistan and accused the DySP of the Kalakot police station of forcibly disappearing three people when they were engaged in wall chalking and distributing pamphlets in Lyari, Karachi, ahead of the upcoming national gathering.





Mahrang Baloch said that the state machinery is scared of the upcoming Baloch national gathering and is trying to spread fear among people.





"The state machinery is so scared of our upcoming national gathering that it is using all its power to spread fear and intimidation among the general public, transporters, and BYC activists. Several of our friends and their family members were illegally arrested yesterday and last night in Quetta," she said in a post on X.





"Tonight, our friends who were engaged in wall chalking and distributing pamphlets in Lyari, Karachi, were forcibly disappeared by the DySP of the Kalakot police station. He now claims that intelligence agencies took three young men from us. We won't succumb to such pressure," she added.





Further, Mahrang emphasised that the Baloch people will continue their peaceful resistance against the exploitation of their natural resources and the Baloch genocide. "Such pressure tactics will no longer deter our struggle," she added.





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee also took to X and named those three people who were forcibly disappeared by the DySP.





"Today, three activists of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, Shahdad Baloch, Saddam Baloch and Basit Baloch, were illegally arrested by DSP Kalakot while wall chalking and distributing pamphlets regarding Baloch Raji Machi in Nawaleen Karachi," they stated.





Further, they said that those three youth were later handed over to the intelligence agencies.





"After taking the three Baloch youths to the police station, they have been handed over to the intelligence agencies, and they are not present in the police station at the moment," they said.





Later, one more worker of the BYC Karachi zone, was also picked up from his house.





"A few hours ago, one more worker of BYC Karachi Zone, Abdul Rahman Shahmir Baloch, was also picked up by the forces from his house," the BYC posted on X.





We want to tell the state in clear and unambiguous words that it is impossible to end this mass movement of the Baloch Solidarity Committee by force, the committee noted.





"By using force, the state is inciting the Baloch people, after which the entire responsibility of the public response will fall on the state," it added.





Earlier on Monday, in an appeal to the Baloch nation, Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch called on the Baloch community to unite and demonstrate their solidarity at the upcoming Baloch Raji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) scheduled for July 28 in Gwadar.





Taking to social media platform X, Mahrang Baloch highlighted the severe hardships faced by thousands of Baloch youth and elders, who have endured years of mental and physical torture in Pakistani military detention.





Emphasising the significance of the Baloch National Gathering, Maharang Baloch remarked that the event is more than a political process; it is an agonising expression of Balochism and human suffering.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







