



Washington: The second day of the Republican National Convention witnessed a display of unity from former President Donald Trump's onetime rivals and staunch critics, with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urging voters to re-elect Trump and pave his return to the White House.





Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Governor, who was Trump's final challenger in the GOP primary, addressed her supporters and endorsed Trump.





Haley offered her "strong endorsement" to Trump, and said the choice should be clear in November.





"I'm here tonight because we have a country to save, and a unified Republican Party is essential for saving her," Haley said.





"My message to them is simple: You don't have to agree with Trump 100 per cent of the time to vote for him," Haley said.





She was followed by another direct critic of Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.





"Donald Trump has been demonized. He's been sued. He's been prosecuted. And he nearly lost his life," DeSantis told the crowd. "We cannot let him down. And we cannot let America down."





Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, speaking at the Republican Party's National Convention, made an appeal to key voting groups in his primetime speech.





"Our message to Black Americans is this: The media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don't care about your communities, but we do. We want for you what we want for every American -- safe neighbourhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children and a justice system that treats everyone equally, regardless of your skin colour and regardless of your political beliefs," the Indian American added.





The Indian-origin leader also asserted that the illegal immigrants will be 'returned' to the country of their origin.





"Our message to illegal immigrants is also this; we will return you to your country of origin. Not because you're all bad people, but because you broke the law and the United States of America was founded on the rule of law" said the 38-year-old who dropped out of the presidential race earlier this year.





