

According to a senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), homegrown telecom companies from India are increasingly making their mark in Western countries, including the United States. This growth is occurring despite intense competition from established global firms.

Significant Achievements

In 2023, India exported telecom equipment and services worth over $18.2 billion, showcasing the strength and innovation of its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The Indian ICT industry has been recognized for its integrity and capability to provide solutions on a global scale. Notably, the Indian Army has integrated its first indigenous chip-based 4G mobile base station, developed by local research and development firms, highlighting the advancements made by Indian companies in the telecom sector.





Global Presence





The Indian telecom sector has established a significant presence in more than 100 countries, with many companies successfully exporting their products and services internationally. This expansion reflects the sector's robust development and the increasing recognition of Indian technology in global markets.





The efforts of homegrown telecom companies are not only contributing to India's economy but also enhancing its reputation as a leader in the global telecommunications landscape. The ongoing innovations and exports are paving the way for further growth and collaboration in the international arena.





Our Bureau







