MoS Nityanand Rai during a recent ops review visit in the Jammu region





Jammu: In response to recent terror attacks in Jammu, a joint security review meeting was convened on Monday involving the Army, various Intelligence agencies, CRPF, and other key stakeholders.





The meeting focused on formulating a comprehensive strategy to address terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with a particular emphasis on the Jammu region.





Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal stated, “It was a joint security review meeting of different Intelligence agencies, including the Army, CRPF, Police, and other stakeholders. A joint strategy was developed during the meeting to eradicate terrorism from J&K, especially in Jammu region.”





The meeting, held at the Samba Military Station, involved extensive discussions on various security scenarios and the integration of counter-terrorism measures. “After thorough discussions, it was decided that all Intelligence agencies and security forces would conduct operations in a coordinated manner,” sources reported.





The strategy finalized during the meeting aims to address the increasing terror attacks in the Jammu region over recent months, employing a full spectrum of counter-terrorism capabilities in a unified approach.





