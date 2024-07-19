



In a major boost to its defence capabilities, India on Thursday approved a major plan to build military airfields in Lakshadweep island territories to keep an eye on growing Chinese activities in the region and expand its reach.





The Central government, at a high-level meeting held on Thursday, cleared the proposals, defence sources told ANI.





The proposal from the three services led by the Department of Military Affairs is to build a new airbase in Minicoy islands and extend the existing air field on Agatti island in the Arabian Sea on western side of India, they said.





The dual-purpose airfields, which would also be used by commercial airlines, would be capable of deploying and operating all types of fighter and transport aircraft, along with long-range drones and would give an edge to the Indian forces in the region.





The move has come at a time when the Chinese Navy has been expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean Region and collaborating closely with the Pakistan Navy in the region.





The Indian Air Force would be the lead in the project that would see a military conclave coming up there, which would be used by all three defence forces and the Indian Coast Guard.





The Indian Coast Guard was the first force under the Defence Ministry to suggest the development of an airstrip in the Minicoy Islands. As per the present proposal, the Indian Air Force would be in the lead to run the operations from Minicoy.





The airport at Minicoy would also give the defence forces the capability to extend their area of surveillance in the Arabian Sea. The airport at Minicoy would also provide a boost to tourism in the region, as has been planned by the government.





The Minicoy islands are just around 50 miles from the Maldives.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







