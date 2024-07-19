



Bannu: In a shocking incident, Pakistani defence forces reportedly opened fire on peaceful Pashtun protesters who had gathered to raise their voices against the increasing incidents of terrorism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district on Friday.





Thousands of people had gathered to protest against the rising terror incidents in the region and to demand measures for peace.





Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) member Qazi Muhammad Tahir stated on 'X', "Today, dozens of bodies were injured and several martyred by firing from Bannu Army cantt on Bannu peace march".





The PTM in its statement called the Pakistani Army the "biggest terrorist organization in the world" and stressed the need to "get rid" of them.





"In Bannu, the army is sending a message through street firing that the army does not want peace at all. The name of peace on the flag was reddened with the blood of Pashtuns. The Pakistani army is the biggest terrorist organization in the world. And getting rid of this terrorist organization is the solution to the overall problem of Pashtuns. Pakistani army is terroris," it stated on X.





"Direct firing on the peaceful protestors who came out to demand peace from Banu Cantt. If the people get fed up and do the same against the army, then what will be left? One day, this measure will be filled. And that day is not far, we can see the anger of people very closely." the PTM statement added.





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, also criticised the incident and said the recent shootings is "disheartening."





"The recent shootings against peaceful protestors in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is disheartening to witness such brutality inflicted upon innocent Pakistanis, exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest," he said on X.





"Albeit, it is imperative that these occurrences are halted, resolved with urgency and justice, however, to do so, and in the face of such oppression, collective agitation and steadfast resistance are much needed to bring the revolution in Pakistan once for all" Marwat added in his statement.





