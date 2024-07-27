



Canberra: Australia, Canada and New Zealand, in a joint statement on Friday, stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, calling the situation over here "catastrophic".





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon issued the statement on the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and the risk of expanded conflict between Hizballah and Israel.





"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The human suffering is unacceptable. It cannot continue," the statement read.





They further stressed that Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages, adding that they do not see any role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza.





"We remain unequivocal in our condemnation of Hamas for the atrocities of October 7 and ongoing acts of terror. Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages. We see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza," they stated.





Emphasising that Israel must listen to the concerns of the international community, the leaders said that the protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law.





"Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas. It must end," they said.





They said that an immediate ceasefire is desperately needed, adding that civilians must be protected, and that a sustained increase in the flow of assistance throughout Gaza is needed to address the humanitarian situation.





Recalling US President Joe Biden's comprehensive ceasefire deal, the leaders expressed support for the deal.





"We fully stand behind the comprehensive ceasefire deal outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council. We call on parties to the conflict to agree to the deal. Any delay will only see more lives lost," they stated.





They further committed to work towards an irreversible path to achieve a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders.





"This is the only realistic option to achieve a just and enduring peace," the statement read.





The leaders called on Israel to respond substantively to the ICJ's advisory opinion, ensure accountability for ongoing acts of violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers, reverse the record expansion of settlements in the West Bank, which are illegal under international law, and work towards a two-state solution.





Expressing concern about the prospect of further escalation across the region, the leaders condemned Iran's attack against Israel on April 13-14 and called on Iran to refrain from further destabilising actions in the Middle East, and demand that Iran and its affiliated groups, including Hizballah, cease their attacks.





"We also condemn the Houthis' ongoing reckless acts, including their indiscriminate drone attack in Tel Aviv and ongoing attacks on international shipping," they added in the joint statement.





Moreover, the leaders stated that they are particularly concerned by the situation along the Blue Line, including the escalation of hostilities and rhetoric between the terror group Hizballah and Israel.





"It has led to the displacement of thousands of Israelis along the northern border and thousands of Lebanese along the southern border. Further hostilities put tens of thousands of civilians in Lebanon and Israel at risk," they added.





This escalation in hostilities only makes a ceasefire in Gaza more urgent.





The Australian, Canadian and New Zealand leaders urged all involved actors to exercise restraint and de-escalate, further expressing support for diplomatic efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.





"A wider scale war would have disastrous consequences for Israel and Lebanon, and for civilians across the region," the statement read.





