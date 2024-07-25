



New Delhi: India has received a "diplomatic note" from Dhaka "protesting" the recent "shelter" comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Bangladeshi students' quota protests in which over 100 people have died, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further reiterated that foreign affairs are the "sole prerogative" of the Centre.





"I can confirm that we have received a diplomatic note, a communication from the Bangladesh side protesting the comments made by the West Bengal CM. It is essentially on the lines described in the reports," Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Thursday.





"I would underline that under the 7th Schedule, List 1 - Union List, Item 10, of our Constitution, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country are the sole prerogative of the Union government," he added.





Earlier this week, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that her government would provide "shelter" to "helpless individuals" from Bangladesh who seek refuge, amidst ongoing protests in the neighbouring country.





Addressing the TMC's Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday, CM Mamata said, "Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them return back."





"I can't comment on Bangladesh (issue), as it's a separate country. Whatever needs to be said, the Indian government will say. These are matters that are handled by the Indian government. But if helpless individuals knock on Bengal's door, we will shelter them because a United Nations resolution allows neighbouring regions to assist those in trouble," she added.





The TMC supremo further urged people not to make any negative comments on the Bangladesh issue.





"I urge everyone not to comment on Bangladesh (issue), to avoid falling into provocations. We feel compassion and sympathy for those whose blood is shed," she said.





The protests in Bangladesh have erupted due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans. The unrest intensified, leading to violence, including attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.





The protests in Bangladesh have erupted due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans. The unrest intensified, leading to violence, including attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.





The situation prompted a curfew, school closures, and nationwide suspensions of mobile and internet services.





Following the protests that resulted in over 100 fatalities, Bangladesh's Supreme Court intervened, slashing the quota reserved for relatives of war veterans from 30 per cent to 5 per cent while allowing 93 per cent to be allocated based on merit and the remaining 2 per cent will be earmarked for members of ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled, Al Jazeera reported, citing, local reports.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







