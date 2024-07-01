The Bangladesh Navy has recently signed a contract for a 'Made in India' 800-ton ocean-going tug with India's Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers (GRSE). This contract is part of India's Defense Line of Credit to Bangladesh and marks another milestone in the maritime ties between the two countries. The contract was signed during the visit of Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to Bangladesh. GRSE, a government undertaking under the Indian Ministry of Defence, will be responsible for building the tug.





India-Bangladesh Maritime Relations





India and Bangladesh have been working together to enhance inland and coastal waterways connectivity between the two countries for trade and cruise movements. The maritime ties between India and Bangladesh have been strengthened through various agreements, including the establishment of the maritime boundary between the two countries in 2014. This contract for the ocean-going tug further strengthens the maritime cooperation between India and Bangladesh.





Garden Reach Shipbuilding And Engineers (GRSE)





Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers (GRSE) is a government undertaking under the Indian Ministry of Defence. GRSE has a track record of delivering high-quality maritime solutions and has been successful in international markets. In addition to the contract for the ocean-going tug with the Bangladesh Navy, GRSE has also recently signed a deal with the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) to build a dredger.





GRSE is currently involved in various shipbuilding projects, including the construction of advanced frigates, survey vessels, anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, fast patrol vessels, and patrol boats.





