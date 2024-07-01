



India-Russia trade ties have strengthened, with trade volume reaching $65.7 billion in the financial year ending in March 2024.





In a landmark development, India has supplied aluminium to Russia, which itself is the world’s second-largest exporter of the metal, according to Sputnik’s analysis of Indian customs data.





India sold 44,800 tons of unprocessed aluminum to Russian companies for $16.5 million in April, according to the figures furnished.





In the meantime, in May, Indian Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has stressed that the growing bilateral trade between India and Russia is not merely a temporary phenomenon, but rather a sustained trend that is opening up new economic opportunities for both countries.





Meanwhile, Russia has been a major exporter of the metal, and it was the world's second largest, with supplies worth $6.5 billion till the end of 2023.





Our Bureau







