Jawans who were winners of the Marathon run at Dras





Kargil: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune and Civil administration conducted various marathons and runs at Dras, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.





The marathons were conducted to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Zoji La Battle and Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas. This initiative serves as a tribute to the valour and sacrifice exhibited by the Indian Armed Forces during these historic military operations.





The event was flagged off by GOC Forever in Operations Division and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC in a grand opening ceremony at Zoji La War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial, Dras, the release added.





The runs were conducted from the pristine icy heights of Zoji La to the battlegrounds of Dras. A total of five runs of 44 Km, 25 Km, 10 Km, 7.5 Km and 04 Km open to all age groups were organised and witnessed wide participation from National and local runners from UT of Ladakh.





Sarhad Shauryathon indeed turned out to be a celebration of resilience, and fortitude and showcased the strong bond between the Indian Armed Forces and the people they protect, it also said.





The runs not only challenged the limits of participants but surely gave them fond memories to cherish for a lifetime. Sarhad Shauryathon has the potential to transform Dras as a hub of adventure tourism and efforts of the Indian Army are surely going to benefit the local populace and local economy, the Defence Ministry said.





(With Agency Inputs)







