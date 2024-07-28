



Palasamudram: A major Defence project 'Aerospace Park' by Bharath Electronics Limited (BEL) is coming up in the industrial township of Palasamudram. First phase of the project is now under execution, at a cost of ₹385 crore in over 65 acres. Second or the final phase of the project will commence in 2025 and will be completed early 2026, according to BEL project sources. The total project is spread in nearly 1,000 acres, which is already alienated in favour of BEL.





Civil works have been completed and the first phase of plant construction is in progress. Compound wall, internal concrete and cement roads were laid at a cost of ₹50 crore. A solar plant had already established in the premises to meet its energy requirements. A total of 1,200 acres had been acquired for the BEL Project.





APIIC zonal manager Sunar Shuvana Soni told The Hans India that BEL project will be a feather in the cap of industrial township.





According to BEL schedule, the plant will be established and become operational by the end of 2025. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) construction major, which is given consultancy job for the Aerospace Defence and Electronic Park project, has completed it's public hearing, civil works and the first phase of the project works are in full swing.





The project costing ₹450 crore and spread over an area of 260 acres will provide direct employment to 2,500 people and indirect employment to 6,250 personnel. It will have facilities like assembly hangers, hard stands for radars and weapon integration, RF radiation sources for target simulation, automatic test equipment, clean rooms for electronic assembly, non-explosive & explosive integration building, environmental test chambers, fire stations, solar power plant, estate and admin buildings.





Kerala-Based major technical consultancy organisation KITCO Ltd has bagged the consultancy for the defence system integration complex (DSIC) being set up at Palasamudram by Bharat Electronics Ltd. Phase I involves setting up of weapon system integration, beacon facilities and hard stands while phase II involves homeland security (HLS), weapon manufacturing, unmanned aerial etc.





