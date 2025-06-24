



“He who controls the drones will control the next war, not just the skies”





The rapid evolution of drone warfare, exemplified by Ukraine’s recent Operation Spider’s Web against Russia, has fundamentally altered the calculus of modern conflict. In this operation, Ukraine leveraged swarms of low-cost, remotely piloted drones to inflict billions of dollars in damage on Russian strategic bombers, all without risking a single pilot.





This dramatic demonstration of asymmetric power underscores a critical lesson for India: the era where drones are auxiliary tools is over; they are now central to both offense and defence in warfare.





India’s security environment is uniquely precarious, flanked by two technologically advancing adversaries—China and Pakistan—both of whom are rapidly integrating drones into their military doctrines.





China has already deployed drone swarms in Eastern Ladakh, while Pakistan has used drones for surveillance, arms smuggling, and even direct attacks on Indian airbases. Indian airbases in Leh, Srinagar, Pathankot, and Ambala remain vulnerable, as many lack Next-Generation Hardened Aircraft Shelters (NGHAS), leaving expensive assets exposed to cheap, expendable drones.





Despite progress in acquiring advanced platforms like the MQ-9B Predator and developing indigenous UAVs such as Rustom-II and Archer-NG, India’s drone capabilities remain fragmented across the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Army uses drones mainly for reconnaissance, the Air Force has leased some advanced drones but lacks swarm or loitering munition capabilities, and the Navy’s efforts remain experimental. This scattered approach mirrors Russia’s early missteps in Ukraine and highlights the urgent need for centralized command, doctrine, and resource allocation.





A dedicated Drone Command—proposed as the Indian Unmanned Systems Command (IN-USC)—under the Chief of Defence Staff, would unify and elevate India’s drone capabilities.





Its core functions would include:





Offensive Operations: Deploying Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), loitering munitions, and FPV drones for direct action and support.





Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR): Operating long-range and high-altitude drones for border monitoring, strike planning, and maritime awareness.





Counter-Drone Systems: Integrating electronic warfare teams, laser-based interceptors, and radar jamming units to defend critical infrastructure.





To support this transformation, India must also invest in a Drone Warfare Academy to train a new cadre of combat drone pilots, AI swarm tacticians, and electronic warfare specialists. Drawing inspiration from Ukraine’s recruitment of gamers and FPV racing champions, this academy would blend technical, tactical, and ethical training in collaboration with leading academic and defence institutions.





Building indigenous capability at scale is equally vital. Companies like ideaForge, Tata Advanced Systems, and NewSpace are emerging leaders, but the focus must shift to mass-producing low-cost FPV and swarm drones, developing stealthy autonomous UCAVs like the Ghatak, and fielding advanced anti-drone systems such as DRDO’s Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) and laser interceptors. A capital outlay of ₹50,000 crore over five years is needed to procure 10,000+ drones, build 100+ hardened shelters, and create training simulators, forward drone bases, and warfare labs.





India’s adversaries are already leveraging drones as force equalizers. To counter China’s S-400 systems in Ladakh, India could deploy drone swarms to saturate and overwhelm enemy air defences. For intercepting Pakistani arms smuggling, smart drone radar fences and automated interceptors can patrol vulnerable corridors. Precision UCAVs could conduct surgical strikes, ensuring deniability and eliminating pilot risk.





In conclusion, the message from Ukraine’s battlefield is clear: drones will decide the outcome of future wars. India cannot afford to lag behind. Establishing a dedicated Drone Command—properly funded, jointly staffed, and driven by indigenous innovation—is not just an evolutionary step but an urgent necessity. The sky is no longer the limit; it is the new battlefield, and control over it will determine who prevails in the wars of tomorrow.





