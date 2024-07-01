



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan's capital Astana from July 2 to 6, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.





Xi will also pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, spokesperson Hua Chunying said.





Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the SCO summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on June 28.





The SCO summit will take place from July 3-4 in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.





Kazakhstan took over the SCO presidency from India, which was the president last year. India hosted the SCO summit virtually in July 2023. This year's host is Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has proposed, among other initiatives, the establishment of a joint investment fund.





During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, the SCO summits were held virtually.





The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a political, economic, and security group that was established in 2001.





The current members of the SCO are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran became a full member in 2023, under the Indian Presidency of the grouping. Belarus is an observer state and is next in line to gain full membership.





The SCO is focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation among its member states. The organisation covers over 60 per cent of the Eurasian landmass, 40 per cent of the world population, and 30 per cent of global GDP.





