



Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that he had called on the Prime Minister of Laos and during their meeting, he had taken up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres.





Jaishankar also discussed relief and rescue of Indians with the foreign ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.





In a post on X, he said, "During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand."





On the sidelines of ASEAN events in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday, Jaishankar held meetings with his counterparts from South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the European Union.





The EAM met with Cho Tae-yul, the Foreign Minister of South Korea and held a wide ranging conversation on Special Strategic Partnership.





"A pleasure to meet RoK @FMChoTaeyul today in Vientiane. Wide ranging conversation on Special Strategic Partnership. Our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific region is also opening new avenues of cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.





He also met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The leaders discussed enhancing the India-EU ties in areas of trade, clean energy transition and advanced technologies.





The EAM held conversation with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and thanked Singapore for steering ASEAN-India relations.





The Foreign Minister also met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. He congratulated her stint as Foreign Minister and appreciated her contribution towards India-Indonesia and India-ASEAN relations.





Jaishankar met Malaysian Foreign Minister, Mohamad Haji Hasan, and discussed the initiatives in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.





The ministers also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest and concern.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







