



The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in India is undergoing significant structural and functional reforms aimed at enhancing its effectiveness and addressing longstanding issues such as delays and cost overruns in project execution. These reforms are based on recommendations from a high-powered expert committee led by Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan .





Current Status of Reforms





As of now, the government has accepted around 60% of the proposed reforms, which are being implemented in a phased manner with specific deadlines set for completion. The reforms focus on core research and development activities and aim to streamline processes within DRDO to foster a more robust defence R&D ecosystem.





Contentious Recommendations





While many reforms are moving forward, some contentious measures are still pending final approval from the government. This includes addressing internal dissent from senior defence scientists who have raised concerns about certain aspects of the proposed changes. The government is expected to make a final decision on these contentious issues soon.





Implementation Strategy





To facilitate the implementation of these reforms, the government has established 13 separate committees led by DRDO directors general. These committees are tasked with addressing various institutional reforms, such as improving project management, enhancing private sector participation, and digitizing organizational processes. The government has also mandated strict deadlines for these reforms, indicating a strong commitment to transforming DRDO.





The ongoing overhaul of DRDO is a critical step towards strengthening India's defence capabilities and ensuring that the organization can meet contemporary military and technological challenges. The government's proactive approach, despite internal challenges, reflects a determination to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of India's premier defence research agency.





