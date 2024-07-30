



In the Kashmir Valley, a group of two to three terrorists taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility crossed the Line of Control in Machhal Sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, and opened fire on a forward Army post from close range. The alert troops responded decisively, resulting in the death of one Pakistani intruder and the recovery of weapons and ammunition. The Identification and affiliation of this Pakistani National is being ascertained.





During the intense firefight, two soldiers sustained severe injuries and were evacuated to the Base Hospital in Srinagar. One of the soldiers succumbed to his injuries, while the other is in stable condition. Defence sources said that similar infiltration attempts, aided by the Pakistani Army and taking advantage of dense foliage and poor visibility, have been made in the past but have consistently been thwarted, as was the case today.





(With Input From Agencies)







