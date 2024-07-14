



Russia has agreed in principle to support India in this strategic endeavour, a significant development that emerged during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow





The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently in discussions with multiple global defence forces about the potential production and export of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. It’s noteworthy that Russia has agreed in principle to support India in this strategic endeavour, a significant development that emerged during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow. Sources from the defence establishment confirmed to FinancialExpress.com that “HAL is in active talks to build these fighter jets at its Nashik facility. Russia, the original manufacturer of the Sukhoi jets, has agreed to support this production effort, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries.”





The collaboration between India and Russia is of significant importance. It underscores a broader agreement to encourage joint manufacturing and technology transfer, as highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow. This agreement is a testament to the strategic partnership between the two countries.





HAL’s Nashik division has played a pivotal role in the Make-in-India program. Both India and Russia have agreed to promote joint ventures to maintain and produce Russian-origin defence equipment under this program. The initiative aims to fulfil the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and enable exports to friendly foreign countries, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence export strategy.





HAL’s Nashik division has demonstrated its expertise by successfully overhauling Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. Recently, the defence secretary presented the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the 100th overhauled Su-30MKI, praising HAL’s efforts in establishing a robust Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility. Despite supply chain challenges due to the current geopolitical situation, HAL’s Nashik division has achieved a peak overhaul capacity of 20 Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft annually.





The establishment of the ROH facility in 2014 was a ground breaking milestone, marking it as the first facility of its kind worldwide. HAL has successfully developed ROH technology with invaluable support from the IAF, regulatory bodies, and private industries, positioning itself as a major player in the aerospace sector.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), launched an ambitious ₹60,000 crore upgrade of the Su-30MKI fighter jet fleet. The upgrade will enhance the aircraft’s capabilities by introducing cutting-edge radars, advanced mission control systems, state-of-the-art electronic warfare capabilities, and the seamless integration of sophisticated weapon systems.





HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director, CB Ananthakrishnan, recently confirmed the substantial involvement of the private sector in this initiative, reinforcing HAL’s pivotal role as the lead integrator. This collaboration underscores the growing synergy between India’s public and private defence sectors, positioning HAL at the forefront of the nation’s aerospace advancements.





(With reporting by Bharatshakti.in)







