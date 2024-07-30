



The Phase-2 Ballistic Missile Defence System (BMD) flight test was successfully completed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on July 24, 2024. This is a critical step in showcasing India’s capacity in BMD.





The target missile for this test was launched by DRDO initially, and it began to approach its “objective” in order to be killed. Weapon system radars were stationed on land and in the sea to detect any approaching threats.





They identified the target missile that was approaching and alerted the AD interceptor system. The Phase-2 AD Endo-atmospheric missile was launched quickly after the prompt response, and the target missile was perfectly intercepted and vapourised.





The target missile was launched, and it took only four minutes for the interception to be executed. This brief period of time highlights the necessity for the BMD system to quickly detect, track, and make an autonomous decision on which battery to utilize in order to carry out the interception and carry out the kill.





India’s BMD system is anticipated to have a maximum five-minute early warning period in the case of a hypothetical nuclear strike by Pakistan. Therefore, it was necessary for DRDO to include the short early warning period in their design.





The Mission Control Centre (MCC), Long Range Sensors, a low-latency communication system, and upgraded interceptor missiles were all part of DRDO’s BMD organization during this test.





All these years, system development has been concentrated on improving the overall BMD architecture’s speed, accuracy, and dependability. Developments in the domains of sensor networks, command and control systems, radar technology, and interceptor missile development were all taking place for this reason.





China and Pakistan, India’s two enemies, both possess nuclear weapons. They possess a formidable missile force, with certain missiles having the capacity to carry nuclear weapons. India must undoubtedly enhance its missile defence system; it has no other choice. DRDO has been pursuing the creation of an in-house ballistic missile defence program since 1999. This initiative was first initiated as part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development initiative (IGMDP). It has changed over time as a result of numerous research, development, and testing stages.





The BMD system that DRDO is creating has two distinct focal points. There are two distinct systems in the Earth’s atmosphere: the Exo-atmospheric region, which functions between 50 and 180 km above ground level, and the Endo-atmospheric zone, which operates 40 km above ground level. This is due to the fact that most ballistic missiles have a trajectory that allows them to be intercepted both inside and outside of the Earth’s atmosphere, which is why two different kinds of systems are needed.





India’s BMD program has largely changed throughout time as a result of the development and testing of numerous technologies aimed at creating a BMD architecture. DRDO had to create a number of technologies during this process, including motors, jet vane structures, mission control software, radar seekers, component development, and interception techniques.





This goal of BMD development is also being supported by a number of organizations and businesses in the public and commercial sectors. This program’s first phase, which ran until 2019, was primarily focused on technological development and testing.





Concurrently, efforts were being made towards the advancement of phase 2. AD-1 and AD-2, two brand-new anti-ballistic missiles, were under development. At first, the PAD system’s development was the main focus.





Over the past 20 years, a number of tests have been carried out in an effort to develop a missile defence infrastructure. In November 2006, the PADE (Prithvi Air Defence Exercise) took place.





A few years ago, there were rumours that said the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) was developing a laser-based weapon system to intercept and destroy enemy missiles as soon as they are launched. On the other hand, little is known about this. Given that BMD development programs do take a while (a few decades), India is enlisting Russian assistance to meet its immediate strategic needs.





In order to offer a strong defence against a range of aerial threats, India has introduced the S-300 and S-400 Russian systems. Six batteries of S-300 surface-to-air missiles were purchased about ten years ago. This system is capable of taking down planes and missiles, among other aerial threats.





The S-300PMU2 variant, an improved S-300 system, has been implemented in India. India also desires S-400 systems of the next generation. By late 2021, the S-400 systems were starting to arrive in India.





Russia supplied the first three squadrons by 2023; however, the remaining three units are scheduled to be delivered after a two- to three-year delay (perhaps by August 2026) due to the conflict in Ukraine.





India’s strategic posture is improved and its defence capabilities are considerably reinforced by the installation of missile defence systems. This context is necessary to analyse the recent success of DRDO with the BMD test.





Agencies







