



New York: India has abstained on a resolution in the UN General Assembly demanding Russia to immediately halt its offensive in Ukraine and urgently withdraw its military and other unauthorised personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The resolution was adopted on Thursday with 99 votes in favour, nine against and 60 abstentions, including India, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.





The resolution titled ‘Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’ demanded that Russia “immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.”





This is a breaking story. More details to be added.





