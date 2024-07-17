



Hanoi: India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya held detailed discussions with Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien in Hanoi on Monday as both countries continue to bat for increased defence cooperation, including in areas of technology transfer and military training.





The Senior General, also a member of the Party Central Committee, emphasised that the Vietnam-India defence cooperation has been effectively promoted by both sides in recent times, increasingly in-depth and substantive, notably in areas such as exchange of delegations at all levels; cooperation mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue at the Deputy Minister of National Defence level; education and training; defence industry; United Nations peacekeeping; cooperation between military branches, services, and research institutions.





“Congratulating the leaders and people of India on the recent successful organisation of the general election, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien believes that under the leadership of the new Government, India will continue to develop strongly in all aspects, with an increasingly high role and position in the region and internationally,” Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement after the meeting. Ambassador Arya highlighted that defence cooperation remains one of the pillars in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and that the leadership and direction of the two defence ministries have contributed to promoting substantive and effective bilateral cooperation.





He expressed his belief that the cooperative relationship between the two sides will develop even better in the coming time. “Substantive discussions held with Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien today on ongoing defence cooperation and further collaboration opportunities between India and Vietnam as part of our comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.





Congratulating the minister on the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army, Ambassador Arya mentioned that New Delhi has always attached importance to the priority of promoting cooperative relations with Vietnam.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







