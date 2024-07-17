



Bangalore: ISRO, which is developing a 2,000kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine working on an Liquid Oxygen (LOX) Kerosene propellant combination for enhancing the payload capability of LVM3 rocket and for future launch vehicles, said it achieved a key milestone.





“With the successful ignition of the semi-cryo pre burner, a major milestone in the semi-cryo engine development has been achieved. This will be followed by development tests on the engine powerhead test article and fully integrated engine. The development of a semi-cryo stage with 120-ton of propellant loading is also under progress,” ISRO said.





Its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) is the lead centre for the development of semi-cryogenic propulsion systems with the support of other launch vehicle centres. The assembly and testing of the propulsion modules were done at the ISRO propulsion complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri.





“As part of the engine development, a pre-burner ignition test article, which is a full complement of the engine power head system excluding the turbopumps is realised. The first ignition trial was conducted successfully on May 2, at semi cryo integrated engine test facility (SIET) at IPRC, which was dedicated to the nation recently by PM Modi,” ISRO said.





It added that the smooth and sustained ignition of the pre-burner was vital for the starting of the semi-cryogenic engine. “Semi-cryogenic engine ignition was achieved using a start fuel ampule which uses a combination of Triethyle Alumnide and Triethyle Boron developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and used for the first time in ISRO in the 2,000kN semi-cryogenic engine,” ISRO said.





Many injector elemental level ignition tests were conducted at the Propulsion Research Laboratory Division (PRLD) facility of VSSC for characterisation, ISRO said, adding that the ignition process is one of the most critical parts in the development of liquid rocket engine systems.





