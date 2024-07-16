Akashteer is an Indian Air Defence Control & Reporting System developed by BEL





Indian and Chinese Missiles Competing for a South American Deal





According to recent reports, both Indian and Chinese missile systems are vying for a major air defence missile contract in South America, specifically in Brazil. The Brazilian military is actively evaluating both the Indian Akash missile system and the Chinese Sky Dragon-50 system for this deal.





Interest In The Indian Akash Missile System





The Indian Akash missile system has garnered interest from multiple countries in South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the Philippines and Vietnam have also shown interest in acquiring this indigenous missile system.





Chinese Missile Threats And Regional Arms Race





China's military capabilities, including its missile systems, have been a cause for concern among neighbouring countries. Smaller nations in Asia, including Taiwan, have been building up their own arsenals of advanced long-range missiles in response to China's military advancements. It is worth noting that China has a larger economy and a rapidly procuring advanced conventional and nuclear weapons, but India also possesses nuclear weapons and has been developing its own missile defence systems.





India's Defence Build-Up





India has been bolstering its defences along its border with China, especially after the deadly clashes in 2020. In recent years, India has acquired various defence assets, including US-manufactured Chinook helicopters, ultralight towed howitzers, rifles, supersonic cruise missiles, and a new-age surveillance system. India's efforts to strengthen its defence ties with the US have been driven by rising concerns about Chinese assertiveness.





In conclusion, both Indian and Chinese missile systems are competing for a major air defence missile contract in South America, particularly in Brazil. The Indian Akash missile system has garnered interest from multiple countries, and India has been bolstering its defences along its border with China. The regional arms race in Asia, driven by China's military advancements, has led to smaller nations building up their own arsenals of advanced long-range missiles.





