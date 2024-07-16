



In a significant move set to redefine the landscape of surveillance technology in India, CP PLUS has signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India





L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) has signed a Master Collaboration Agreement (MCA) with Aditya Infotech Limited to develop and supply state-of-the-art systems-on-chip (SoC) and other system solutions for CCTV cameras. Aditya Infotech is the maker of the popular CP Plus branded CCTV cameras.





Present at the signing ceremony was Dr Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator – R&D Electronics & IT, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Mr Aditya Khemka, MD – Aditya Infotech, Mr Sandeep Kumar (Chief executive – LTSCT), Mr Sanjay Gupta (CDO & Global Head of Engineering – LTSCT) and Mr S M Sundaresan (Head of Marketing & Business Development – LTSCT) along with Mr Manish Sharma, Chair of FICCI’s Committee on Electronics Manufacturing.





“This partnership is a testimony to the capabilities of Indian companies to manufacture world-class semiconductor products. This collaboration will not only boost Make in India but also give impetus to design in India initiative, strengthening a trusted supply chain in line with the MeitY’s policies. MeitY congratulates LTSCT, CP Plus and FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee on this proud moment in the direction of building a technology-enabled manufacturing ecosystem” Dr Sunita Verma said.





LTSCT Chief Executive Mr Sandeep Kumar said that the collaboration will focus on developing high-performance SoCs tailored to Indian Surveillance Camera market along with a commitment to ensure data security. “We will leverage LTSCT's prowess in semiconductor technology solutions and CP Plus's extensive market insights and manufacturing expertise to create a lasting legacy of designed-and-made in India tech products”, he said.





Aditya Infotech MD Mr Aditya Khemka complemented saying: “The Indian surveillance and security camera technologies are poised to achieve substantial penetration, which will not only contribute to India's GDP but also create jobs in this sector. The CP Plus partnership with LTSCT aims to develop indigenous Indian IP SoCs & system solutions and a comprehensive range of advanced AI IP CCTV products both for India and the global market. We are thrilled to collaborate with LTSCT and CP Plus stands committed to producing IP CCTV products using these SoCs, while adhering to the highest standards of data and cyber security.”





The partnership between LTSCT and CP Plus underscores a shared commitment to maximising indigenous semiconductors content in Surveillance Camera solutions, adhering to security and regulatory standards set by MeitY, and creating competitive tech products for global markets.





About LTSCT:





L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd. (LTSCT), a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a fabless Semiconductor multinational product company – focused on designing & delivering innovative solutions and comprehensive suite of services to its Global Customers. It provides Semiconductor Devices, Solutions and Technology partnership by helping customers realize energy efficient, high-performance systems to benefit from data, electrification and software defined technology trends. LTSCT has its R&D centres in Bangalore, Delhi & Chennai and Product Engineering & Sales divisions in Austin, Munich and Tokyo.





(With Agency Inputs)







