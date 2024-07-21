



The rivalry between India and China has extended from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, creating a new theatre of competition with significant implications for regional and global stability. Both nations are vying for dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, and this rivalry is not just about maritime dominance but also a strategic contest with far-reaching consequences. The Indian Ocean is of great significance due to its vital maritime routes, known as sea lines of communication (SLOCs), which connect various regions and are crucial for global economic security.





India has emphasized freedom of navigation and safeguarding vital maritime trade and communication routes in its naval doctrine. It has a robust maritime strategy and regional partnerships to counter China's ambitions. China, driven by economic imperatives and strategic calculations, is expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean region. This has raised concerns in India about China's growing influence in its neighbourhood.





The strategic dynamics between India and China in the Indian Ocean have significant implications for the United States as well. The United States considers the Indo-Pacific region important for its security and economic strategy and has sought to deepen its relationship with India. The U.S.-China rivalry is playing out in this region, and the United States sees India as a vital partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy.





The smaller countries in the region also play a crucial role in determining the extent of dominance between India and China. The struggle for maritime influence in the Indian Ocean region involves extensive trade, energy transfers, and various security challenges such as piracy, terrorism, and transnational crime. The activity in the region has intensified due to the perceived erosion of U.S. influence and the growing participation of major players like India and China.





India has been expanding its naval power and increasing its naval fleet to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean. It has dispatched vessels for anti-piracy patrols and rescue missions in international waters. China, on the other hand, has built up its presence in the Indian Ocean over the years and has the world's largest navy by the number of ships.





