

India has rapidly transitioned from being one of the world’s largest arms importers to an emerging major exporter, powered by a concerted push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. In the financial year 2024–25, India’s defence exports soared to ₹23,622 crore—a 12% increase over the previous year, and a staggering 34-fold jump from ₹686 crore in 2013–14.





This growth represents a transformation not just in export numbers, but in the capability and reputation of India’s domestic defence industry.





The upward trajectory is supported by a strong foundation in indigenous defence production. Total defence manufacturing output has seen remarkable growth: from ₹74,054 crore in FY2017 to ₹108,684 crore in FY2023, and surging further to ₹1,27,265 crore by FY2024.





India now exports military hardware to over 80 countries, with the US, France, and Armenia among its top buyers—a sign of rising global trust in Indian technology and manufacturing quality.





Key export items include the Dornier-228 aircraft, BrahMos missiles, Pinaka rockets, artillery guns, as well as radars, simulators, armoured vehicles, and bulletproof jackets.





Both the private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have played pivotal roles. In FY 2024–25, private firms accounted for ₹15,233 crore of exports, while DPSUs posted exports worth ₹8,389 crore, marking a 42.85% jump over the previous year for DPSUs—a reflection of surging international acceptance.





The rise in the number of export authorisations—1,762 in 2024–25, up nearly 17%—and the increase in the number of exporting companies show deeper integration into the global supply chain.





This dramatic shift is the result of policy changes and strategic reforms over the past decade:





Export procedures have been eased and digitised to reduce delays.

The government’s Positive Indigenisation List has banned imports of hundreds of items, spurring local manufacturing and innovation.

The Ministry of Defence has supported private and public manufacturers and invested in emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, and autonomous vehicles.





India has also set ambitious new targets, aiming for ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029 and expanding domestic production to ₹3 lakh crore, further cementing its place as a global defence player.





Indian companies are now increasingly well-positioned to tap opportunities from global supply gaps, especially as western countries face capacity shortages.





Despite this progress, India remains among the world's top arms importers, highlighting ongoing dependence on some high-end technologies and foreign platforms. However, the current trends indicate that India is steadily redefining its role from a buyer to a builder, moving closer to self-reliance and global competitiveness in the defence sector.





