In response to recent media reports suggesting that Turkey has imposed a blanket ban on military exports to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has dismissed these claims as "disinformation at best."





During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed inquiries regarding the alleged export ban.





He stated, “As far as my knowledge is concerned and information is concerned, that information is not good. So, I will refer you to please take that question to the Turkish Embassy who can for short give you an answer because it is a post which was generated in Turkey. To my understanding, to the best of my knowledge, it is disinformation at best.”





The reports in question had claimed that Turkey’s decision to halt arms, military equipment, and other defence goods exports to India was intended to benefit Pakistan, thereby exacerbating tensions between the two countries.





However, the MEA has effectively refuted these allegations.





In a related development, India has achieved a record high in defence exports, reaching ₹21,083 crore (approximately $2.63 billion) for the financial year 2023-24.





This figure represents a substantial 32.5% increase from the ₹15,920 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year. Over the past decade, defence exports have grown 31-fold compared to the financial year 2013-14.





The Ministry of Defence attributes this significant growth to the combined efforts of both private sector firms and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).





The private sector has contributed approximately 60% of the total defence exports, while DPSUs have accounted for the remaining 40%.





