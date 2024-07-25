



New Delhi: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy unveiled the UK-India Technology Security Initiative during his inaugural visit to India, marking a significant stride towards enhancing bilateral cooperation in semiconductor technology.





This initiative underscores both nations' commitment to bolstering their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on critical areas such as supply chain resilience, skills development, and hardware security.





"We will work towards a broad UK-India semiconductor partnership. Our activities will leverage the countries' individual strengths and incentives; and explore mutually beneficial R&D focused on strategic issues such as supply chain resilience collaboration, skills exchanges and hardware security," read a joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.





Lammy's visit included high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, where discussions centred on expanding collaborative efforts in defence, security, trade, and investment. The Technology Security Initiative emerges as a cornerstone of this renewed partnership, aiming to leverage India's manufacturing capabilities alongside the UK's expertise in chip design and intellectual property.





"The UK and India recognise that quantum is an important area for discussion. We will respond to the rapidly changing technological landscape by establishing a high-level dialogue to gain an in-depth understanding of our national quantum strategies, to shape the contours of possible future research and industry and collaboration opportunities between our two countries," the joint statement added.





Key components of the initiative include:





R&D Collaboration: Joint efforts in chip design, compound semiconductors, and advanced packaging, with a focus on applications vital to both nations' interests, such as telecommunications, cybersecurity, and sustainable technologies.





Workforce Development: Exchange programs to equip the semiconductor workforce with advanced technical skills, ensuring readiness for future industry demands.





Trade and Investment: Facilitation of trade missions between UK and Indian semiconductor companies to stimulate bilateral trade flows and strengthen economic ties.





Supply Chain Integration: Encouragement of deeper integration in semiconductor chip and wafer manufacturing, fostering joint ventures and business partnerships between Indian and UK companies.





Security and Resilience: Collaborative efforts to enhance the resilience of semiconductor supply chains, addressing challenges related to raw materials, components, and device security through expert consultations and international cooperation.





The initiative aligns with broader efforts to advance cooperation in emerging technologies, including quantum computing and biotechnology. Both countries are set to deepen dialogues and collaborations in these fields, aiming to foster innovation and address global challenges.





The announcement is part of a wider package of announcements the Foreign Secretary agreed to following bilateral meetings in New Delhi with PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to refresh the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The visit comes within the first month of the formation of a new government in the UK and is reflective of the commitment of both sides to further deepen and diversify the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The UK Foreign Secretary is scheduled to travel from India to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Laos, where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







