



Hanoi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their respects to the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, in separate solemn ceremonies marking his state funeral.





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval represented India at the state funeral held in Hanoi on Thursday.





He personally conveyed India's condolences to Vietnamese President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the bereaved family.





The Indian Embassy in Vietnam issued a statement highlighting Doval's presence and India's solidarity with Vietnam during this period of mourning.





"National Security Adviser H.E. Ajit Doval attended today the state funeral of Vietnam General Secretary H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi & conveyed India's condolences personally to the President H.E. To Lam, Prime Minister H.E. Pham Minh Chinh and bereaved family," said Indian Embassy in Vietnam in a post on X.





Simultaneously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Vietnam Embassy in India to express his condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people.





General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, a prominent figure in Vietnamese politics, passed away recently, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across the globe.





Vietnam's Nguyen Phu Trong was widely regarded as the country's most influential figure, as reported by state media. His death concludes over 13 years of leadership after he recently stepped down due to health reasons.





According to state media reports on Friday, Trong died at a military hospital due to advanced age and a severe illness. His passing comes amidst a period of political transition in Vietnam, where a new president was appointed in May following the resignation of his predecessor.





To Lam, a former public security minister known for his significant influence, has assumed Trong's responsibilities. Lam took over from Vo Van Thuong, who resigned in March amid party-acknowledged "violations and shortcomings" after just a year in office.





Earlier, Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered condolences on the demise of Nguyen Phu Trong.





"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, HE Nguyen Phu Trong. Our profound respects to the departed leader," Kharge said in a post on X.





Highlighting the country's relationship with Vietnam, Kharge said, "India has a long-standing cultural and developmental partnership with Vietnam. In this hour of grief, every Indian stands strongly with the Vietnamese people."





"The Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of Vietnam share historical roots in their respective struggles for independence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and supporters," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







