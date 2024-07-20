

The development has come after two terrorists were killed on Thursday when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district



Jammu: In the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Indian Army has increased the deployment of troops in the Jammu region.





The troop deployment has been increased in Kathua, Samba, Kathua including Doda, Badarwah, and Kishtwar. In addition to this, more troops have been sent from the Western Command.





The inter-command has also been changed. This is the first time after the Chinese face-off (April 2020) that there has been such a huge change in the troops deployment in the region, to eliminate terrorists.





PM Modi Regularly Reviewing Security Situation



Amid a rise in terror incidents in the Jammu region over the past few few weeks, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly reviewing the security situation and a new strategy has been adopted to neutralise terrorists.





Singh said village defence guards (VDGs), which have played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts, will be revived in the region.





The heightened militancy in the region over the past one-and-a-half months has left 24 people, including 10 security personnel, dead and 56 injured. The Doda district reported three terror incidents in the past as many days in which four army personnel, including a Captain, were killed.





"Some incidents that took place (in Doda district) recently, the government has taken serious action (to address terrorism). The prime minister himself is regularly reviewing the situation, apart from armed forces and paramilitary forces," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kishtwar.





A new strategy to combat terrorists has been implemented but the details cannot be disclosed publicly, he said.





Singh, who inaugurated a sanitary napkin manufacturing unit in the mountainous district, emphasized that not only are VDGs being reinstated but new units are also being considered for deployment in sensitive areas.





"We are seriously considering the revival of VDGs and potentially establishing new units in sensitive areas," he said.





The minister said the VDGs will be equipped with modern weapons, including self-loading rifles (SLRs).





"The government is committed to this as VDGs have played a commendable role in combating terrorism in the region," he added.





Singh said the sanitary pads manufacturing unit was opened under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to promote natural and sanitary hygiene among women and girls in remote areas of the region. He also said that Kishtwar is expected to generate 8,000 megawatts of electricity in the near future. Kishtwar will also have an airstrip to connect it with the rest of the country, he said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



