



New Delhi: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) has successfully completed the Afloat Training Course for 76 trainees onboard the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy. The training programme was conducted in Kochi for three weeks with a focus on harbour and seafarer ships, a PIB press release stated.





The harbour phase of the training included simulator-based training on navigational, firefighting, and damage control aspects, while the sea phase provided the trainees with first-hand experience in ship handling, communication procedures, and seamanship evolutions. In addition, the trainees also had the opportunity to participate in sail training at the Watermanship Training Centre and onboard the INS Tarangini.





The successful completion of the training by the RSNF trainees is a testament to the growing maritime partnership between the two countries. The two successive training courses (2023 and 2024) have enhanced the bonhomie and friendship between the trainees of both maritime nations.





The training program also facilitated cultural exchanges and exchanges through visits to historical and local sites of interest as well as friendly sports fixtures with Indian trainees.





