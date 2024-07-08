



The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft has joined RIMPAC 2024, the world's largest multinational naval exercise, in Hawaii. RIMPAC, which is held biennially, brings together armed forces from 29 nations for a five-week training period. The exercise aims to enhance cooperation and joint operability among the participating forces. This year's edition involves 40 ships, 3 submarines, and over 150 aircraft from the participating nations. The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft will play a key role in the exercise, showcasing its advanced capabilities in anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance.





RIMPAC serves as a crucial platform for strengthening multilateral relations and improving preparedness to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. It fosters collaboration and operational cohesion among global naval forces. The exercise includes various activities such as amphibious landings, urban combat training, anti-submarine warfare, ship sinking exercises, cyber operations, and space operations. It provides an opportunity for participating forces to test new naval vessels and technology.





The participation of the Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft in RIMPAC 2024 highlights India's commitment to enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability with other nations. It also demonstrates the Indian Navy's capabilities in the maritime domain.





Overall, the Indian Navy's participation in RIMPAC 2024 reinforces its engagement in international naval exercises and its commitment to promoting regional security and stability.





Our Bureau







