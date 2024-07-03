India's Himashakti Electronic Warfare System for mountainous terrain for Indian Army

India has made significant advancements in the field of electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) testing. These developments reflect the country's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities. Let's explore some key points from the search results:

1. Electronic Warfare Systems:

- India has made significant progress in the development and deployment of electronic warfare systems in recent years.





- The country has focused on indigenous manufacturing, integration of systems, and investments in personnel training.





- The advancement of cyber resilience and information warfare capabilities is crucial to protect critical infrastructure.



