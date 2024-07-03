India's Advancements In Electronic Warfare And UAS Testing
India's Himashakti Electronic Warfare System for mountainous terrain for Indian Army
India has made significant advancements in the field of electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) testing. These developments reflect the country's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities. Let's explore some key points from the search results:
1. Electronic Warfare Systems:
- India has made significant progress in the development and deployment of electronic warfare systems in recent years.- The country has focused on indigenous manufacturing, integration of systems, and investments in personnel training.- The advancement of cyber resilience and information warfare capabilities is crucial to protect critical infrastructure.- India's growing domestic industry allows it to expand its presence in the global EW market, generating revenue and boosting technological prowess.
2. Indigenous Electronic Warfare Systems:
- The Indian Ministry of Defence awarded Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a contract worth $364 million to deliver two integrated Electronic Warfare Systems (EWS) to the Indian Army.- The Himashakti EWS system, developed by BEL, is designed for mountainous regions and can jam electromagnetic frequencies emitted by various devices over a large area.
3. Drone Warfare Capabilities:
- India has enhanced its drone warfare capabilities by officially receiving the Hermes UAV, renamed Dhristi-10 Starliner, from Adani Defence and Aerospace.- The Hermes UAV has various payload options, including laser designators, surveillance systems, electro-optic payloads, and electronic warfare systems.
4. Test Ranges for Electronic Warfare Systems:
- India plans to build two test ranges for testing radar-based electronic warfare systems in Chitradurga, Karnataka, and Tandur, Andhra Pradesh.- These test ranges will strengthen India's capability in the field of electronic warfare.
These are some of the key developments in India's electronic warfare and UAS testing capabilities. India's focus on indigenous manufacturing, integration, and training reflects its commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities in these areas.
Our Bureau
