



In a significant diplomatic development, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visited China for the first time since the deadly Galwan Valley clash of June 15, 2020, which marked a major turning point in India-China relations.





His visit, which took place in July 2025, signals a potential thaw in bilateral ties that had been strained for over five years. During his visit to Beijing, Dr. Jaishankar held high-level talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, emphasising the "steadily improving" nature of the relationship between the two Asian giants.





This visit also coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting, where Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for a successful Chinese presidency of the SCO.





Dr. Jaishankar highlighted that the bilateral relationship has shown signs of recovery and normalisation since the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024. He expressed optimism that his current discussions in Beijing would continue to build on that positive momentum.





One of the key indicators of this improving relationship is the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage for Indian devotees that had been suspended since the Galwan incident. The minister noted that such developments are reflective of a broader trend of normalisation and that continued engagement could yield "mutually beneficial outcomes" for both nations.





The visit is being viewed as a strategic move to stabilise and possibly reset the India-China relationship, which had been marred by military standoffs, economic tensions, and geopolitical rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region.





By engaging in direct dialogue and participating in multilateral platforms like the SCO, both countries appear to be seeking a more pragmatic and cooperative approach to their complex bilateral ties.





Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks underscore India's willingness to move forward through diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect, even as core issues such as border management and regional security remain on the agenda. The visit marks a cautious but hopeful step toward rebuilding trust and fostering stability in the region.





