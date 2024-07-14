



In less than five years, a 1000-foot-wide (305-metre) asteroid, Apophis -- named after the Egyptian God of chaos and destruction -- will come within 31,600 kilometres (19,600 miles) of Earth. Scientists plan to take full advantage of this rare close encounter with such a large space rock.





On Friday (April 13, 2029), the asteroid, Apophis (officially called Apophis 99942) will come so close to Earth that it will be visible to the naked eye. According to a new study, this close approach is probably not a cause for concern.





Scientists have determined that Apophis will not collide with other space rocks that could change its path and direct it towards Earth --at least not until it passes by our planet.





Apophis is a peanut-shaped asteroid near Earth, left over from the formation of our solar system around 4.6 billion years ago. It wobbles as it spins on its axis and completes one rotation every 30 hours.





Although the 1000-foot-wide asteroid is not on a collision course with Earth -- and scientists are confident it will not hit us for at least the next 100 years -- it was uncertain how much its path could shift due to potential collisions with other space rocks.





A new analysis, which calculated the paths of all 1.2 million known asteroids and comets in our solar system, has determined that this risk is zero.





Paul Wiegert, a leading astronomer from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, gave the reassurance that there were no asteroid collisions expected. He emphasises that even though we are certain the asteroid will bypass us at a comfortable distance, the astronomical community continues to monitor it closely.





This particular asteroid has captivated our attention and we cannot seem to look away, according to a report from Space.com.





NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX To Visit Near-Earth Asteroid





NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, formerly called OSIRIS-REx, is set to visit the Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA). If all goes well, this mission may be accompanied by several small satellites during its encounter with the asteroid.





As planned, OSIRIS-APEX will fly by Apophis on April 23, 2029, at a distance of about 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles). In June, it will meet Apophis for an 18-month mission to map the asteroid’s surface and study its chemical composition.





As part of the ‘NEAlight’ project, a team from Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU), led by space engineer Hakan Kayal, has introduced three design ideas for spacecraft. These proposed satellites will seek to take advantage of the asteroid.





The purpose of these satellites is to gather information that could help scientists learn more about the solar system. This data may also assist in creating ways to protect Earth from hazardous asteroids.





Good Target For Planetary Defence Study





Discovered in 2004, this asteroid soon became one of the top potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) due to its size -- over 460 feet (140 metres) wide -- and its close approach to Earth within 20 lunar distances, meaning it comes within a distance 20 times that between Earth and the Moon.





ISRO’s Plans To Explore Apophis





Some days ago, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said his organization plans to visit Apophis when it comes close to Earth, at a distance of 32,000 km, in 2029. He added that it was still undecided how ISRO would participate in this mission.





It could launch its own spacecraft, or collaborate with other space agencies. NASA already has a confirmed mission for this event. These comments hint at ISRO’s interest in developing planetary defence capabilities, a field it has not explored yet.





Studying an asteroid would be the first step towards creating a programme to prevent potential collisions between Earth and celestial objects, which could have disastrous effects.





Natural Events Shaping Earth





According to planetary.org, Earth has experienced many instances where near-Earth objects (NEOs) have either struck the surface or exploded in the atmosphere due to the intense energy released as they entered.





Like volcanic eruptions, asteroid impacts are natural events that reshape Earth’s surface. Most of these impacts come from small objects, but there have been a few notable exceptions.





The 2013 Chelyabinsk Asteroid Impact





In 2013, a 20-metre-wide asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere above Chelyabinsk, Russia. It detonated in the atmosphere, releasing energy that was equivalent to 500-kiloton TNT. Fortunately, it exploded about 30 kilometres above the ground, avoiding direct impact damage.





However, the resulting shockwave injured 1,500 people and damaged 7,200 buildings across six cities. Most injuries happened because people were curious. They saw the bright flash and rushed to their windows to have a glimpse.





The shockwave, moving slower at the speed of sound, hit afterward and shattered the windows, causing injuries from the flying glass shards.





Asteroids and comets that come near Earth can be a serious threat, but their impacts are not unavoidable. With careful planning, we can prevent these natural disasters. ISRO’s plan to participate in this mission shows its increasing confidence in tackling new challenges and actively contributing to global space goals. It also highlights its ongoing growth into a well-rounded space agency with capabilities that rival the best in the world.







