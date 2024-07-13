



Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the heavy engineering company, has delivered the second steam generator to the Kaiga Atomic Power Station in Karnataka, India, for the country's indigenously developed 10 x 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Fleet Program. The steam generator was flagged off from L&T's A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, 11 months ahead of the contractual delivery schedule.





This early delivery demonstrates L&T's commitment to advancing India's nuclear power program and supporting the country's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070.





The Kaiga Atomic Power Station, managed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), is the third-largest nuclear power plant in India. It is located in the Karwar district of Karnataka and primarily supplies power to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.





The first steam generator for the Kaiga 5 & 6 unit was delivered by L&T in March of this year, setting a new industrial benchmark.





It is worth noting that L&T has also delivered steam generators ahead of schedule for other nuclear power projects, such as the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana project in Haryana, where they completed the entire order six months ahead of schedule.





Overall, L&T's early delivery of the second steam generator to the Kaiga Atomic Power Station showcases their commitment to advancing India's nuclear power program and meeting clean energy goals.





Our Bureau







