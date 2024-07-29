



The incident took place on July 26 when armed militants entered a hotel lounge on Khuman Lampak Dingku Road, opened fire and beat up people in which eight civilians were injured.





The arrests were made on the same day in Chingmeirong, Imphal West. The arrested individuals have been identified as Thounaojam Gopen Singh, Naorem Ningthouremba, Arambam Tom Meitei and Laishram Doshnikumar. The four have been remanded into police custody for eight days.





The police action came after a formal complaint was filed at Lamphel Police Station by Leishithem Makung, a college student and employee at the hotel.





Taking to X, Manipur police, without mentioning the place where the incident took place on July 26, said the four were "involved in a firing incident, assault of civilians and outraging the modesty of a woman." Leishithem's statement to the police said that while she was doing her routine part-time work as a waitress, a group of 5 men came in and after having some drinks and food, two out of the five started assaulting her, by touching her inappropriately. In her complaint, she mentioned that she asked her manager if she could leave early for the day after the incident, But to her shock, when she tried to leave the hotel, she saw the accused men outside the hotel. The men later beat up her friends at gunpoint outside the hotel who had come to pick her up as she felt scared to go home alone. They also opened fire, the complainant said, further adding that one of her friends barely escaped a gunshot by the accused.





In another case, the Manipur police also arrested one active member of proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) from Tejpur IVR in Kakching District on Saturday.





The arrested person was involved in extortion activities, it said.





At least 220 people have been killed, 1,500 injured and 60,000 displaced after violence broke out in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities on May 3 last year. The riots began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.





