



PM Modi wrote on X that India would become more self-sufficient and its security would be improved by the phenomenal progress



After the Ministry of Defence revealed the largest-ever increase in output in 2023–2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the new milestone the Indian defence industry has accomplished on Friday (July 5).





"Very encouraging development. Compliments to all those who have contributed to this feat. We are fully committed to nurturing a supportive environment to further enhance our capabilities and establish India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub. This will enhance our security apparatus and make us Aatmanirbhar," PM Narendra Modi posted on X.





Prime Minister Modi's tweet follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's formal announcement that the Make in India initiative is reaching new heights and that India's defence output reached a record high of almost ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023–2024.





"The Ministry of Defence has achieved the highest-ever growth in Indigenous defence production in value terms during the financial year (FY) 2023-24, on the back of successful implementation of the policies and initiatives of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focussing on achieving 'Atmanirbharta'," the defence ministry said in a press release on Friday.





According to the Ministry's press release, the value of defence production in the nation has increased to a record-high figure of ₹1,26,887 crore, reflecting a growth of 16.7% over the defence production of the previous financial year. The data was obtained from all Defence Public Sector undertakings (DPSUs), other PSUs manufacturing defence items, and private companies.





“Many congratulations to our industry including DPSUs, other PSUs manufacturing defence items and the Private industry. The Government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading Global Defence Manufacturing Hub," Rajnath Singh's post added.





According to the statement, the data demonstrates that both the private sector and DPSUs/PSUs have seen consistent increases in defence output in terms of absolute value.





According to the ministry, the accomplishment is attributable to the government's efforts and policy changes over the past ten years that have made conducting business easier.





