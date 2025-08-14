



India and the United States are set to conduct the largest-ever edition of their annual joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas, from September 1 to 14, 2025, in Alaska, USA, highlighting the robust nature of their strategic and defence partnership despite ongoing tariff tensions.





This 21st iteration marks a significant expansion, featuring over 400 Indian Army personnel—the largest Indian contingent to date—led by the distinguished Madras Regiment, known for its extensive combat experience.





The exercise aims to enhance joint capabilities in counter-terrorism operations under UN Chapter VII peace enforcement scenarios through tactical drills including joint responses to terrorist threats, combined planning, and field exercises simulating real combat situations.





The 2025 exercise gains added importance as the first joint drill following India’s Operation Sindoor, a major military operation that demonstrated integrated and modern joint warfare tactics, impressing US forces and fostering mutual respect and knowledge exchange.





Notably, the US will showcase the amphibious version of its Stryker combat vehicle, responding to India’s earlier evaluation and request, potentially influencing future procurement decisions based on performance.





Since the inception of Yudh Abhyas in 2004, the exercise has been held alternately in India and the US, progressively deepening military cooperation. Last year’s 20th edition took place at the Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.





The increased troop strength and inclusion of advanced equipment trials in 2025 underscore the growing complexity of these engagements and the deepening of defence ties amid diplomatic and trade disagreements, especially those linked to the former US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.





Beyond tactical and operational training, Yudh Abhyas fosters interoperability, trust, and camaraderie between the two militaries by facilitating the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures to strengthen joint operational readiness and long-term defence collaboration.





This commitment to strategic partnership remains steadfast despite economic frictions, anchored in shared democratic values and converging security interests.





Meanwhile, the United States continues its support towards Pakistan, recently praising Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorist groups that threaten regional and global security.





During the Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to the US, the Trump administration designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization—highlighting the complex regional security dynamics at play alongside the India-US partnership.





Based On India Today Report







