



NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Pakistan had not learned any lessons from its past and was trying to stay relevant through “terrorism and proxy war”.





Warning supporters of “terrorism” that they would never be successful, Modi said the “enemy” would be given a tough response.





Modi was speaking in the Himalayan region of Kargil to mark 25 years of India’s short military conflict with Pakistan there in 1999.





Agencies







