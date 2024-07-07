



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his telephonic conversation with newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, invited him for an early visit to India, the Prime Minister's office said in a release.





PM Modi congratulated him on being elected as the UK Prime Minister.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





"Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK," a PMO release said.





Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, the two sides agreed to continue to promote closer people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch.





PM Modi said that the two countries were committed to deepening economic ties.





"Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust - economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good," PM Modi said in a post on X.





Labour Party won a huge mandate in the UK elections and has come to power after 14 years of Conservative rule.





Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015, assumed Labour leadership in 2020.

In his first speech outside 10, Downing Street, Starmer promised to serve all citizens, regardless of who they voted for and assured that the process of change would start immediately to "rebuild Britain."





Earlier on Friday, PM Modi shared a congratulatory message on X, saying that he looks forward to positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.





PM Modi had earlier lauded former PM Rishi Sunak's contribution to fostering ties between India and the United Kingdom.





"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi posted on X.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







