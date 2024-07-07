



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Keir Starmer on taking over as UK Prime Minister and on remarkable victory of the Labour Party in the general elections.





In a telephone conversation, the Prime Minister extended invitation to PM Starmer for an early visit to India.





The two leaders agreed to work towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





"Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK," a PMO release said.





Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, the two sides agreed to continue to promote closer people-to-people ties.





Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.





PM Modi also said that the two countries were committed to deepening economic ties.





"Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust - economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good," PM Modi said in a post on X.





Labour Party won a huge mandate in the UK elections and has come to power after after 14 years of Conservative rule.





Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015, assumed Labour leadership in 2020.





In his first speech outside 10, Downing Street, Starmer promised to serve all citizens, regardless of who they voted for and assured that the process of change will start immediately to "rebuild Britain."





PM Modi had earlier lauded former PM Rishi Sunak's contribution to fostering ties between India and United Kingdom.





"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi posted on X.





