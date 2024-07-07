



India's nuclear attack submarine program is a significant development that is expected to reshape the dynamics of the Indian Ocean region. The program aims to design and construct nuclear-powered attack submarines to enhance India's maritime power and strengthen its strategic deterrence capabilities.





Background And Evolution of The Program





The Indian Navy's Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, which laid the foundation for the nuclear attack submarine program, began taking shape in the 1990s. Initially, the project was focused on designing nuclear-powered fast attack submarines. However, after India's nuclear tests in 1998 and its pledge of no first use, the project was re-aligned towards the design of a ballistic missile submarine to complete India's nuclear triad.





To gain experience in operating nuclear submarines, India negotiated a ten-year lease of a Russian Akula-II class vessel in 2015. This lease agreement was part of India's efforts to develop its indigenous nuclear submarine capabilities.





India's Pursuit of Sea-Based Strategic Deterrence

India has been pursuing sea-based strategic deterrence as part of its overall nuclear policy. The development of a sea-based nuclear deterrent is driven by several factors, including regional security dynamics and the need to enhance the credibility of India's nuclear deterrent.

India's Concerns and Strategic Balance: India's pursuit of sea-based deterrence is influenced by its concerns about maintaining a strategic balance, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). India is mindful of its strategic balance vis-à-vis China in the IOR, and the development of sea-based deterrence is seen as a way to address this concern.

Pakistan's Pursuit of Sea-Based Deterrence: Pakistan's pursuit of sea-based nuclear deterrence is a reaction to India's naval nuclearization. The South Asian nuclear imbalance, with India's naval nuclearization, has prompted Pakistan to develop its own sea-based nuclear deterrent. This pursuit is driven by the perceived need to enhance the credibility of Pakistan's nuclear deterrent and to counter India's growing early warning and counterforce capabilities.

Strategic Stability and Crisis Stability: The pursuit of sea-based deterrence by both India and Pakistan has implications for strategic stability in South Asia. It is important to develop norms that encourage responsible behaviour at sea and reduce the risk of unintended escalation. The development of crisis stability mechanisms is crucial to ensure that the ambitious or irresponsible use of sea-based nuclear assets does not undermine stability in the region.

Importance of the Indian Ocean: The Indian Ocean has assumed tremendous importance in the context of India's pursuit of sea-based deterrence. India's continued development of a triad of nuclear forces and its decision to deploy nuclear assets in the Indian Ocean have implications for strategic stability in South Asia.





Project 75 Alpha: Next-Generation Nuclear Attack Submarines





India's Project 75 Alpha, approved by the government in 2015, aims to develop six 6,000-ton nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) for the Indian Navy. The project has been shrouded in secrecy, but it is believed to involve cutting-edge technologies and advanced capabilities.





The construction of these submarines is expected to commence in 2023-24, with the first submarine entering service in 2032. The submarines will be designed by the Navy's in-house Directorate of Naval Design and built in India at the Shipbuilding Centre in Visakhapatnam.





Implications For Indian Ocean Dynamics





The development of India's nuclear attack submarine program is expected to have significant implications for the dynamics of the Indian Ocean region. These submarines will enhance India's maritime power projection capabilities and provide a strategic deterrence against potential adversaries.





By deploying nuclear attack submarines, India aims to provide invulnerability to its deterrent by making it difficult for enemies to locate or attack the submarines once they dive into the deep waters of the open ocean. This will contribute to India's efforts to attain a sea-denial capability in the Indian Ocean.





The program also reflects India's intention to develop its naval superiority in the region and strengthen its position in the face of evolving security challenges, including the growing strength of China's naval forces.





India's nuclear attack submarine program represents a significant step in enhancing India's maritime power and strategic deterrence capabilities. The development of these submarines is expected to reshape the dynamics of the Indian Ocean region and contribute to India's efforts to strengthen its naval superiority.





Our Bureau







