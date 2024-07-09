



Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his respects at the Unknown Soldiers' Tomb in Moscow during his two-day official visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.





He also laid a wreath at the tomb.





'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' is a war memorial located at the Kremlin wall in Moscow. It is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to Twitter to post, "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage."





Earlier, Prime Minister addressed the Indian community in Russia and said that whatever India had achieved in the last 10 years was just a trailer and that there is more to come in the upcoming years.





"After 60 years, a government being elected for the third time in India is a very big thing in itself. State Assembly elections were held in four states- Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The NDA won in these four states with a clean sweep majority," he said.





"In Odisha, the Jagannath Yatra is going on. Besides, Odisha has brought about a big revolution. That is the reason why I am wearing a traditional scarf worn in Odisha," said the Prime Minister who was clad in white kurta with a scarf from the state around his neck.





PM Modi added that when Indian students were stuck in Russia amid war, President Putin has extended his help for them to return safely to India.





"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Russia and India's friend Putin for this effort. Many young Indian students go to Russia for education purposes," he said. The Prime Minister said that associations formed by groups of students helped keep the Indian language and the culture of different states alive by celebrating different festivals.





"These associations celebrate Holi, Diwali and other festivals with vigour and enthusiasm. I thank them for being close to their roots even while being away from the country," Modi said.





"It is my pleasure that my first address to the diaspora is taking place in Russia. This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the government for the third time. Today July 9 marks a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time and I took a vow that I will work with three times more strength, at triple the speed and it is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals. The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term," PM Modi said.





