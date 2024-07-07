



New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to new Foreign Secretary of United Kingdom, David Lammy. Both the parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership.





S Jaishankar shared a post on X stating that he looks forward to an early in-person meeting with Lammy.





"Delighted to speak to UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy. We reaffirmed our commitment to enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Look forward to an early in-person meeting," he said.





Earlier, Jaishankar had congratulated Lammy on his appointment as the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom.





"Congratulations to @DavidLammy on being appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."





Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated David Lammy on the occasion of his appointment as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.





He also expressed his aspiration to work with Secretary Lammy to reinforce and develop these relations to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefit their people.





51-year-old Lammy replaced the Conservatives' David Cameron as Britain's top diplomat. He served as the Labour Party's international affairs spokesperson for over two years.





Following his appointment, he outlined his priorities. He said that he wishes to focus on climate change and will begin with a "reset" in Europe.





"It is the honour of my life to stand before you as Foreign Secretary... Britain has enormous potential. But the world faces huge challenges. More countries engaged in conflict than at any time since World War II. Rapidly changing technology. And a climate emergency. We will begin with a reset with Europe, on climate and with the global South. Change begins now."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







