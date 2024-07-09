



Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the President's House in Moscow on Monday. Putin welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders shared a hug.





The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other before proceeding to the meeting. They will have a private meeting and dinner together.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday spoke about the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.





Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II airport. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.





Highlighting a notable gesture by Russian President Putin, he mentioned that PM Modi will share a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin in the evening.





Taking to his official X handle, Jaiswal posted a video and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. At the Airport arrival, he was received by the first Deputy PM Denis Manturov. He was also given a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour."





Jaiswal further said that at the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed by a large gathering of Indian community members. He said, "In the evening, he will be hosted by President Putin in a private dinner. This is a special gesture."





Elaborating further on PM Modi's schedule, Jaiswal said, "Tomorrow, PM Modi has a packed schedule. He will be attending the 22nd Annual Summit and will have delegation-level talks. He will meet the Indian community, will address the Indian community members and also visit Rosatom (State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) and exhibition space.





Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the highest Russian state honour 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First'.





After arriving in Moscow, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to further deepening the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people."





Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received PM Modi at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel, where the members of the Indian diaspora had gathered to welcome him.





PM Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who were outside The Carlton Hotel to welcome him. He shook hands and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He met with children who were happy to see PM Modi.





People held Indian flags and posters of PM Modi and chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome him at the hotel. Artists dressed in Indian attire performed in the hotel to welcome PM Modi.





Expressing gratitude to the Indian community in Russia, PM Modi in a post on X stated, "An unforgettable reception in Moscow! I thank the Indian community for the warm welcome."





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Russia, the Indian tricolour lit up Moscow's Ostankino Tower, RT News reported.





It is PM Narendra Modi's first visit to Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv started in 2022. According to Indian government sources, the solution to the Russia - Ukraine conflict cannot be found on the battleground.





It is also the view of the global south and naturally needs to have both parties for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, the Indian government sources further said.





In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."





PM Modi said that he wishes to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation with his friend President Putin.





"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," the PM said.





PM Modi added that the special and privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.





Notably, India and Russia have a longstanding and time-tested relationship with more than 77 years of mutually beneficial diplomatic ties. The relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" in 2010.





After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will depart for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







