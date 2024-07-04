



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles and reviewed various issues related to defence cooperation and discussed closer cooperation between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific.





Rajnath Singh noted that India places great value on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia.





In a post on X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Spoke with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Mr. @RichardMarlesMP. We reviewed a range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation and discussed closer collaboration between India and Australia in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia."





The two ministers noted the "transformative progress" in defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership and appreciated the momentum achieved in the ties since the last India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which was attended by two leaders in November 2023, Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, "Australia considers India as a top-tier security partner in their National Defence Strategy document which was released in 2024."





"Mr Richard Marles congratulated Shri Rajnath Singh for taking charge as the Raksha Mantri for a second consecutive term, and appreciated the functioning of the Indian democratic system wherein people voted in large numbers. He also congratulated the Raksha Mantri on Team India becoming the T20 world champions," it added.





In recent years, the ties between India and Australia have charted a whole new trajectory of transformational growth, according to Indian High Commission in Canberra. Bilateral cooperation has witnessed exponential growth in existing frameworks of cooperation and further expanded across a wide spectrum of new areas opening up new possibilities, both at bilateral as well as global level.





Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong for coordinating with India in delivering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to the landslide-affected-Enga Province in Papua New Guinea.





EAM Jaishankar said that the India-Australia Dosti is delivering the HADR assistance in the Indo-Pacific."So glad we could coordinate FM @SenatorWong. #IndiaAustraliaDosti delivering HADR assistance in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishanakar shared on X.





Meanwhile, Penny Wong said that Australia is coordinating with partners to ensure the delivery of much-needed assistance to Papua New Guinea. She further said that they visited the disaster zone and transported a package of Indian supplies to the landslide affected-Enga Province.





"Australia is coordinating with partners to ensure the delivery of much needed assistance to our Papua New Guinean family. We were pleased to transport a package of Indian supplies to the landslide affected-Enga Province as we visited the disaster zone," Penny Wong stated on X.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







